The news on the cut to the Loan Prime Rate (5-year) is here:

Since the weekend there had been a cascade of expectations for a cut to the 5-year, but expectations centred on a 10bp reduction, not the relatively large slashing we got of 25bp:

With the cut, China is attempting to ramp up credit demand and revive the property market.

---

China's real estate sector is up after the cut in trade on the Hong Kong exchange.

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):