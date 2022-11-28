Offshore yuan has dropped, the USD is bid on the news out of China.
As I posted the early indications here:
The USD is firmer, with yen not too far behind due to China news over the weekend:
I posted a USD/CNH update earlier here:
USD/CNH update:
Offshore yuan has dropped, the USD is bid on the news out of China.
As I posted the early indications here:
The USD is firmer, with yen not too far behind due to China news over the weekend:
I posted a USD/CNH update earlier here:
USD/CNH update:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read