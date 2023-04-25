Reuters reporting on moves to direct svaings towards spending and investments other than bank deposits:

Members of China's "interest rate self-regulatory mechanism," mostly banks, met this month and were urged to reduce deposit rates, according to two attendees and two other bank sources who were closely briefed on the meeting.

China's central bank does not set bank rates directly but guides them through the market-based mechanism, which comprises banks big and small. The guidance comes as banks and the economy groan under the weight of huge inflows of savings and deposits.

Other people familiar with the meeting said the mechanism asked for a roughly 10-basis-point cut to weighted average term deposit rates in the quarter from a year earlier, and some banks were urged to dial back high-yield deposit products.

