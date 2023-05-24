David Jacobs is Head of Domestic Markets at the RBA. He will be speaking to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum, Tokyo.

I haven't seen a topic listed, but I'd suggest its worth being aware of this and potential headlines. Japanese are big investors in Australian fixed income. The potential for policy change from the Bank of Japan, something that market chatter won't let go of despite indications from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda that policy is steady for now, could prompt yen repatriation, and selling of Oz bonds.

5.10pm Sydney time (AEST in the pic above) is 0710 GMT and 3.10 am (ugh) US Eastern time.

----

While down in this part of the world, the next event is due at the top of this hour:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, due at 2pm New Zealand time

0200 GMT

10pm US Eastern time

RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.

Previews: