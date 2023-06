The Dallas Fed trimmed mean price index falls to 3.2% annualized versus 4.3% in April. The level is the lowest since April 2022 when it reached 3.1%.

Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE

6 month trimmed mean falls to 4.3% from 4.4% last month

12 month trimmed falls to 4.6% from 4.8% last month

This is a one-month annualized measure from the Dallas Fed and highlights another measure of core inflation. It takes out the outliers in either direction. The index has not been below 3% since June 2021.