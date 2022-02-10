Expect growth to rebound strongly over the course of the year

Inflation likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected

But to decline in the course of this year

There are upside risks to that inflation outlook though

ECB ready to adjust all instruments to stablise inflation over medium-term

Yada, yada. We've heard this already from Lagarde last week so there isn't anything new here. We'll have to wait until March before getting a more clarity on where the ECB stands with regards to rate hikes and when. But in the weeks leading up to the meeting next month, expect there to be "leaks" so that is a risk to be mindful about.