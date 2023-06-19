Monday was a busy day for European Central Bank talking heads:

Rounding it out were comments from the head of the National Bank of Slovakia (Národná banka Slovenska), and therefore a member of the ECB's Governing Council, Governor Peter Kazimir:

  • "We need to deliver another rate hike in July and move further into restrictive territory,"
  • "A continuation of monetary policy tightening is the only reasonable way ahead."
  • added that fresh analysis will be required in September to decide on another hike, but leaned hawkish saying that stopping rate hikes too soon is a "much more significant" risk than overtightening
ECB kazimir