Know was speaking over the weekend In an interview on Dutch television.
- "Personally I expect our first rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year.
- Normally we would raise rates by a quarter percentage point, I have no reason to expect we would take a different step."
Added also that a subsequent interest rate rise would follow along soon after the first one, most likely in Q1 of 2023.
In the early price guide post you'll notice EUR/USD has been marked up a little in the super-illiquid very early Monday market.