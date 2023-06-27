We are committed to reaching inflation target come what may

We cannot waver, cannot declare victory yet

Need to bring rates to "sufficiently restrictive" territory

Need to communicate clearly that we will stay at those levels for as long as necessary

Have not yet seen the full impact of the cumulative rate hikes since last July

Not likely to say with full confidence that rates have peaked

In essence, her hawkish remarks here are brushing aside the setback seen in the economic data since the end of last week. But as mentioned earlier, the ECB can't show signs of weakness just yet - not least when they still have one more rate hike to go in July at the minimum.