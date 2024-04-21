The People's Bank of China sets its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) for the one- and five-years today.

Due at 0115 GMT, which is 9.15 pm US Eastern time.

The LPR plays a vital role in determining interest rates for loans and mortgages in China.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

3.95% for the five year

Last week the the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate was left unchanged:

No change to LPRs is expected today.

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):