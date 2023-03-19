I posted on this over the weekend.

The focus will be the PBOC rate setting.

At 2115 US Eastern time we get the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting from the People's Bank of China. I posted a preview here:

At 1810 US Eastern time the Reserve Bank of Australia:

Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)

speaking on: "Long and Variable Monetary Policy Lags"

Expectations are rising of an RBA pause at their next meeting, April 4:

But its not unanimous:

At 1750 US Eastern time we get the 'Summary' from the BOJ March meeting. This was Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's final meeting. Policy was left unchanged at this meeting:

For GMT times, see below: