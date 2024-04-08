NZIER's well regarded Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) kicks off the data calendar. The previous survey showed Business confidence soared higher. Business conditions in New Zealand are not easy at present, with margin pressures from both persistent inflation pressures (costs for businesses remain high) and demand having weakened.
