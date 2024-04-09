The event of most focus is the decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. No change is the widely expected outcome.
Note that after the statement is issued there is no media conference or supplementary published report for the Monetary Policy Review. The release time at 0200 GMT is 2200 US Eastern time.
