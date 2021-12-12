El Erian spoke on US TV over the weekend (CBS’s “Face the Nation”), saying that the Fed's insistence on calling inflation transitory is
- probably the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve
And went on:
“It results in a high probability of a policy mistake,”
“So the Fed must quickly, starting this week, regain control of the inflation narrative and regain its own credibility. Otherwise, it will become a driver of higher inflation expectations that feed off themselves.”
El Erian says the Fed should cut back on the liquidity it is providing ASAP.