European Central Bank speakers on the agenda for Friday, 7 July 2023. Nagel and de Guindos look the most likely to make market pertinent comments:

1200 GMT/0800 US Eastern time: European Central Bank policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel takes part in a panel discussion titled "Central Banks’ Battle Against Inflation: Implications for Monetary Policy"

takes part in a panel discussion titled "Central Banks’ Battle Against Inflation: Implications for Monetary Policy" 1500 GMT/1100 US Eastern time: Keynote address by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at workshop "Examining the inflationary surge affecting economies around the world" organised by King's College in London

at workshop "Examining the inflationary surge affecting economies around the world" organised by King's College in London 1630 GMT/1230 US Eastern time: ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in a session spéciale with Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, and Cheikh Kanté, Minister of State of the Republic of Senegal, at the 23rd edition of Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2

1645 GMT/1245 US Eastern time: Lagarde participates in a panel just after: "Où sont les femmes?" at 23rd edition of Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2023 in Aix-en-Provence

European Central Bank President Lagarde