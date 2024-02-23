Fed's Waller is speaking and says:

The start of policy easing and the number of rate cuts will depend on incoming data.

The Committee can wait a little longer to ease monetary policy.

Puzzled by the narrative that delaying cuts for a meeting or two risks causing a recession .

. Supposed asymmetry of lagged effects of rate hikes vs rate cuts not supported by any model I’m aware of.

In the absence of a major economic shock, delaying cuts by a few months should not have a substantial impact on the economy near term.

Cutting too soon could squander inflation progress and risk considerable harm to the economy.

Data received since the last speech on Jan 16 has reinforced the view that we need to verify inflation progress from the last half of 2023 will continue.

There is no rush to begin cutting interest rates.

The strength of the economy and recent inflation data mean it is appropriate 'to be patient, careful, methodical, deliberative'... 'whatever word you pick, they all translate to one idea: what’s the rush?'

The CPI report last week is a reminder that ongoing progress on inflation is not assured.

It's not clear yet if the CPI was driven by odd seasonal factors & outsized housing cost increases or signals inflation is stickier than thought and will be harder to bring down to target.

Need to see more data to know if January CPI was 'more noise than signal'.

This means waiting longer before having enough confidence that starting rate cuts will keep us on the path for 2% inflation.

The strength of output and employment growth means there 'is no great urgency' to ease policy.

Still expect to ease policy this year.

Recent hotter-than-expected data validates Chair Powell's 'careful risk management approach'.

The risk of waiting a little longer to ease is lower than the risk of acting too soon.

Several indicators suggest some slowing in growth.

Latest data on job openings and quits may indicate labor market moderation may have stalled.

Based on CPI and PPI, January core PCE may be 2.8% at a 12-month rate, 2.4% at a 3-month rate, and 2.5% at a 6-month rate.

CPI revisions on Feb 9 did not change the picture of inflation improvement in 2023.

It's comforting to know the progress we made was real and not a mirage.

Still see wage growth 'somewhat elevated' to achieve a 2% inflation goal.

Watching to see if housing costs continue to run higher than expected.

One question is whether elevated labor costs are impeding progress on service inflation ex-housing.

Considering all inflation aspects, 'I see predominantly upside risks' to the expectation inflation will keep moving to the 2% goal.

Need to see a couple more months of inflation data to be sure if January was a 'fluke' and we are still on track to price stability.

There are no indications of an imminent recession

Waller is pretty adamant of his view and that is not off others on the Fed board. He is a permanent voting member as a Governor on the Federal Reserve Board.

Looking at the 2-year yield, the yield is back between the 100 and 200 hour MA and has traded above and below the 50% midpoint over the last week or so of trading (at 4.69%). THe high yield in 2023 reached 5.259% in November. That high yield was the highest since December 2000. The high yield in 2006 reached 5.283%. The low was at 4.121%.