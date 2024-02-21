Coming up on Wednesday, 21 February 2024:

1300 GMT / 0800 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Airports Council International CFO Summit hosted by the Regional Economic Information Network (REIN) of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1800 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion, "A View from the Federal Reserve" before an Exchequer Club luncheon

M'eh, who am I kidding?

FOMC minutes due at 1900 GMT!

Rate cut expectations from the Fed have calmed down. There are now no credible expectations for a March cut, the consensus is gelling on mid-year: