A very brief snippet from the Bank of America Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) preview. Bolding is mine, this is going to be a very interesting meeting:

We expect the Fed to revise its outlook in favor of stronger growth and firmer inflation while leaving unemployment near multi-decade lows.

We think it still guides markets to a cutting cycle that begins in June, but the clear risk is it defers cuts .

. The Fed will begin discussion about its balance sheet plans. The focus will be on when and how much to taper Treasury run-off caps.

The dots: