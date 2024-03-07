At 1500 GMT, which is 1000 US Eastern time, Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. On Wednesday it was to the House:

The, at 1630 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic outlook as part of the European Economics and Financial Centre's Distinguished Speaker Series

Mester is never shy of the odd hawkish comment or two.

But I don't think she'll outdo Kashkari from earlier:

Mester