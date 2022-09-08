I gave the heads up on Powell earlier in the week:
A heads up for Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking this week (8 September)
- 09:10 am NT time, which is 1310 GMT.
- topic is "The State of Monetary Policy After 40 Years"
--
Then, at 12:00 NY time (1600 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
- participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions & monetary policy
---
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meets September 20 & 21.
- will issue an updated Summary of Economic Projections
---
Be listening out to Powell and Evans for clues!
