I gave the heads up on Powell earlier in the week:

A heads up for Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking this week (8 September)

09:10 am NT time, which is 1310 GMT.

topic is "The State of Monetary Policy After 40 Years"

--

Then, at 12:00 NY time (1600 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans

participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions & monetary policy

---

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meets September 20 & 21.

will issue an updated Summary of Economic Projections

---

Be listening out to Powell and Evans for clues!

A blast from the distant past!