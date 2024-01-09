Federal Reserve Governor Bowman spoke earlier at the South Carolina Bankers Association 2024 Community Bankers Conference.

Post is here:

Dow Jones media (in this case Market Watch) have a recap posted, summarising the shift to less hawkish from Bowman:

  • In speeches last summer through late November, Bowman had said that she expected another rate hike would be needed.
  • on Monday said her hawkish stance on monetary policy has "evolved," and she now sees the chance that inflation could continue to come down without further interest-rate hikes
Fed's Bowman
Fed's Bowman