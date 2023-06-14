Federal Reserve rate decision: Rates held unchanged
Fed leaves rates in 5.00-5.25% range
Adam Button
Wednesday, 14/06/2023 | 18:00 GMT-0
14/06/2023 | 18:00 GMT-0
Powell AI image
previously hiked rates on May 3 to 5.00-5.25%
The Fed
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States.
Statement continues to say "inflation remains elevated"
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time.
Read this Term Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace Job gains have been robust in recent months "Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to
assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.". The statement continues to highlight 'the extent of additional policy firming' that may be appropriate No dissents Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour
The big story is the dot plot, with the median moving all the way to 5.6%, which implies two more hikes. That has the market reeling. The US dollar is higher across the board with USD/JPY to 139.90 from 139.45.
