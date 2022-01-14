10am US ET, 1500 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak on the local economic outlook before virtual Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Economic Outlook event.

11am US ET, 1600 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams makes keynote remarks in webinar at C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics with John C. Williams, organized by Council on Foreign Relations.

There is plenty of economic data also.

