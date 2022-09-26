Coming up in US time today:
10:00 am NY time (1400 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on strengths and challenges in the national and regional economy
12:00 noon NY time (1600 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual Washington Post Live interview on causes and impact of income and wealth inequality in the United States
12:30 pm NY time (1630 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Independent Bankers Association of Texas 48th Annual Convention
----
How long before we get more acknowledgement from Fed officials of the toll being taken on non-US economies (and financial markets) by Fed policy. Is this a Fed concern? Should it be? In the comments if you please folks!