Coming up in US time today:

10:00 am NY time (1400 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on strengths and challenges in the national and regional economy

12:00 noon NY time (1600 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual Washington Post Live interview on causes and impact of income and wealth inequality in the United States

12:30 pm NY time (1630 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Independent Bankers Association of Texas 48th Annual Convention

How long before we get more acknowledgement from Fed officials of the toll being taken on non-US economies (and financial markets) by Fed policy. Is this a Fed concern? Should it be? In the comments if you please folks!