The current script these folks seem to be sticking to is no rush for rate cuts but there is likely to be a few this later this year.
Times listed below are GMT / US Eastern time
- 1330 / 0830 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears on CNBC's "Squawk Box,"
- 1515 / 1015 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participate in panel, "2024 report, Quantitative Tightening around the Globe: What Have We Learned?" before the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum
- 1715 / 1215 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook and real estate trends before the University of Florida's Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center 2024 Trends and Strategies Conference
- 1830 / 1330 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid (moderator) both participate in a panel dsicussion, "AI and the Labor Market" before the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum hosted