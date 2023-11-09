Times listed are GMT / US Eastern time:

1430 / 0930 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in fireside chat on the importance of surveys and how the survey data informs the economic outlook and policy views before the Central Bank Business Survey Conference

1600 / 1100 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin discusses virtually the "Outlook for the U.S. Economy and Fed Policy" in a Market News International webinar

1700 / 1200 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Interim President Kathleen O'Neill Paese speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before event co-sponsored by the Association for Corporate Growth Kentucky, Financial Executives International Louisville, and CFA So

1900 / 1400 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in policy panel discussion before the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference

Given the subject matter, especially the events attended by Barkin, O'Neill and Powell, we should expect pertinent comments.

I thought Harker covered bases pretty well earlier:

Powell is the focus, of course.