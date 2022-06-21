UMich inflation expectations

I have some big problems with the main UMich consumer survey. The  inflation  expectations portion is separate but I wonder if the Fed should be relying on a private survey to be making huge policy decisions.

  • Inflation is high and broad based
  • I want positive forward looking real rates across the curve
  • I'm also watching the demand side
  • You have to be flexible

The final UMich survey is due on Friday. It would be funny if the final reading was back at 3% and the Fed panicked.

Another possibility is something like 2010, where expectations spiked for one-month end then went right back to 2.9-3.0%.

spike