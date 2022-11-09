- Inflation fight 'may lead' to downturn but that is a risk the Fed will have to take
- Fed rate hikes 'challenged' but 'artificial elements' in current economy including high consumer savings and a lack of labor supply
- Cant let inflation fester and expectations rise
- US could continue to face labor constraints going forward
- Supply chains improving 'slowly and inconsistency'
The Fed warning that it will sack the economy to control inflation isn't entire new but when it's a relentless headline, it's not going to improve the risk mood or investment in the real economy.