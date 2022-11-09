Fed's Barkin
  • Inflation fight 'may lead' to downturn but that is a risk the Fed will have to take
  • Fed rate hikes 'challenged' but 'artificial elements' in current economy including high consumer savings and a lack of labor supply
  • Cant let inflation fester and expectations rise
  • US could continue to face labor constraints going forward
  • Supply chains improving 'slowly and inconsistency'

The Fed warning that it will sack the economy to control inflation isn't entire new but when it's a relentless headline, it's not going to improve the risk mood or investment in the real economy.