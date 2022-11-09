Inflation fight 'may lead' to downturn but that is a risk the Fed will have to take

Fed rate hikes 'challenged' but 'artificial elements' in current economy including high consumer savings and a lack of labor supply

Cant let inflation fester and expectations rise

US could continue to face labor constraints going forward

Supply chains improving 'slowly and inconsistency'

The Fed warning that it will sack the economy to control inflation isn't entire new but when it's a relentless headline, it's not going to improve the risk mood or investment in the real economy.