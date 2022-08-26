fed-bosticv
  • We need to make sure we don't overreact
  • We have to narrow the demand supply imbalance. Hopeful the supply side can do some of the work
  • I'd be comfortable just saying at 3.5-3.75% and just staying there and hopefully that does it
  • It's premature to think about cutting
  • I'm starting to use the word more 'resolute' and only let exceptional outcomes drive a move from there
  • We're starting to see some positive signs, particularly on the goods side, which is coming down dramatically
  • Today's PCE report makes me lean a little more towards 50 bps but lots of data to come

We heard from Bostic yesterday so there's no big surprises here. What I'll note is that -- once again -- this is a Fed official saying that they're going to hold rates for longer at higher levels. To me, that's obviously a Fed communication strategy and a preview of what Powell will say.

The US dollar dipped on PCE but has come back with market participants afraid to get caught offside by Powell.