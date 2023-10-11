Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives 2023 Goldman Lecture in Economics, "Reflections on Policymaking Amidst (Pandemic) Uncertainty".

Headlines via Reuters:

Fed is at or near peak of rate hike cycle

Further rate hike could be warranted depending on incoming data

Expects Fed to keep policy restrictive for some time

Policy must stay restrictive until clear sign inflation moves to target of 2%

Optimistic inflation can be tamed with ‘orderly slowdown,’ small jobless rise

Policy patience will give fed time to get read on economy

Main uncertainty is measuring impact of past fed actions

Fed faces challenges in extracting signal from economic data

Cooler core inflation will need softer labor market

Too soon to say core inflation on trend for 2%

Chance of a soft landing has gotten higher for economy

As savings dwindle, economy becoming more responsive to rate policy

I would have though some of these officials would be a little more circumspect given we get the latest CPI reading later on Thursday. Especially after the blow out PPI:

And then ...

Is there a little bit of sleepwalking going on? I don't want to be a curmudgeon but 2.2% vs. 1.6% and stocks continue merrily higher?

