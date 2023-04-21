Lisa Cook Federal Reserve

The Fed blackout starts at midnight but there's always a race to get in the last word:

  • Welcomes moderation in housing-related inflation
  • High inflation as become embedded in the economy
  • Job market still strong but there are signs of cooling
  • Inflation pressures have been abating but core prices still sticky
  • March PCE inflation likely to moderate to 4%
  • Path back to 2% likely to be uneven and bumpy
  • We're trying to figure out where the Fed needs to stop with rate rises
  • Continued economic strength and slower disinflation could push the Fed to do more
  • Monetary policy moving into a more uncertain phase

These are relatively dovish comments and work well with a one-and-done scenario where the Fed wants some time to wait and see how the economy evolves.

The March PCE inflation report is due out on Friday.