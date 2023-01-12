Eye-popping inflation numbers now likely in the rearview mirror

Doesn't see recession but GDP should slow to 1% this year

Time of supersized hikes has passed

Remains concerned about commercial real estate

Unemployment likely to tick up to 4.5% this year from 3.5% currently

Unemployment then likely to fall back to 4.0% in 2024

Labor market in excellent shape

Key line:

“We will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed…hikes of 25 bps will be appropriate going forward."