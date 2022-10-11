Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester spoke on Tuesday US time:
Fed's Mester: Biggest policy risk is that Fed doesn't hike rates enough
More from Fed's Mester: Can't say how far balance sheet will need to shrink
More still:
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) needs to do more because inflation hos not slowed down
- Officials at the Fed are in alignment on where policy needs to go
- Need to keep raising rates until we hit positive real rates
- Fed is keeping an eye on financial markets as we hike rates
- At present markets are functioning
- Fed should stick to its strategy for balance sheet runnoff