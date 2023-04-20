Fed's Waller is speaking but did not make any comments on monetary policy or the economy as he speaks on financial innovation.

His comments:

We should encourage innovation for financial services

Should be critical of claims by innovators, but also challenge the doubters

Smart contracts have risks, also considerable promise

Fed has regular discussions with banks on understanding, managing risk of artificial intelligence

Curious to see how banks make further use of AI and want to make sure they do so responsibly

When Waller spoke last Friday he surprised market by saying that inflation was not under control and implied more than one more Fed hike. That sent yields higher and the dollar higher.

Fed's Mester will speak at 12:20 PM ET, and is speaking on the economy and policy outlook. Mester has not spoken in a few weeks. At the time she said:

Fed will need to raise rates above 5% and keep them there for a while