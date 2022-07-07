>
Fed's Waller: Inflation is too high and doesn't seem to be coming down
Comments from the Fed Governor
Adam Button
Thursday, 07/07/2022 | 17:08 GMT-0
07/07/2022 | 17:08 GMT-0
We need to move to a much more restrictive setting We need to frontload rate hikes, large increases early After we get to neutral, then we can flatten out increases As second half of the year comes in, we'll be in better position to move according to data I support 75 bps in July and probably 50 bps in Sept We need to get inflation under control Better to err in on side that expectations might be coming unanchored inflation
Read this Term Sees jobs report tomorrow in the region of 275K (consensus is 268K) It's not clear we're going to have a recession despite news on GDP I think fears of a recession are overblown Economy is reasonably strong Effect of balance sheet reduction already priced in We have a good shot at a soft landing We're seeing diveregences between GDP and GDI; it's odd to add 2.5m workers and have GDP go down
Waller is a hawk is this isn't surprising but the bulls might have hoped for something a bit more measured. The market is pricing in an 87% chance of 75 bps on July 27. It had fallen as low as 50% this week.
