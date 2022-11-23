The FOMC meeting minutes are just ahead at 2 PM ET. A quick look around the markets shows:
- Dow industrial average up 32.04 points or 0.09%
- S&P index up 12.31 points or 0.31%
- NASDAQ index up 72.5 points or 0.65%
- Russell 2000 down -1.26 points or -0.07%
- 2 year yield 4.506%
- 10 year yield 3.739%
- crude oil $77.47
- bitcoin $16,460
- Spot gold $1745.97
- Spot silver $21.42
- DXY 106.32
- EURUSD 1.0377
- GBPUSD 1.2034
- USDJPY 139.79
- USDCHF 0.9433
- USDCAD 1.3389
- AUDUSD 0.6712
- NZDUSD 0.6626