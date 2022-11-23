The FOMC meeting minutes are just ahead at 2 PM ET. A quick look around the markets shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 32.04 points or 0.09%
  • S&P index up 12.31 points or 0.31%
  • NASDAQ index up 72.5 points or 0.65%
  • Russell 2000 down -1.26 points or -0.07%
  • 2 year yield 4.506%
  • 10 year yield 3.739%
  • crude oil $77.47
  • bitcoin $16,460
  • Spot gold $1745.97
  • Spot silver $21.42
  • DXY 106.32
  • EURUSD 1.0377
  • GBPUSD 1.2034
  • USDJPY 139.79
  • USDCHF 0.9433
  • USDCAD 1.3389
  • AUDUSD 0.6712
  • NZDUSD 0.6626