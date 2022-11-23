The FOMC meeting minutes are just ahead at 2 PM ET. A quick look around the markets shows:

Dow industrial average up 32.04 points or 0.09%

S&P index up 12.31 points or 0.31%

NASDAQ index up 72.5 points or 0.65%

Russell 2000 down -1.26 points or -0.07%

2 year yield 4.506%

10 year yield 3.739%

crude oil $77.47

bitcoin $16,460

Spot gold $1745.97

Spot silver $21.42

DXY 106.32

EURUSD 1.0377

GBPUSD 1.2034

USDJPY 139.79

USDCHF 0.9433

USDCAD 1.3389

AUDUSD 0.6712

NZDUSD 0.6626