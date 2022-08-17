fomc meeting room

At the July 26-27 FOMC meeting, the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points to 2.25-2.50%. There was some speculation they could go 100 bps but Waller tempered that two weeks before the decision and that kicked of the ongoing equity rally.

The economic assessment in the FOMC statement said:

Recent indicators of spending and production have softened. Nonetheless, job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

The highlights of the Minutes:

Financial conditions is largely a code word for 'the stock market' and that tightening they touted has since reversed.

The problem with this rally in stocks is that every point higher gives the Fed more leeway to hike. And the rally is predicated (at least partly) on less hiking.

In any case, there's no big hawkish headline here and there's talk about "assessing the effects of cumulative policy adjustments", which is something akin to a dovish slowdown in hikes. With this, the implied odds of a 50 bps are now at 59% compared to 40% yesterday.

Stocks are also coming back and the US dollar is sagging.