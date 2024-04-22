Posting as an ICYMI, Goldman Sachs expect the US dollar to be “stronger for longer.”

Citing:

upgrades to already-robust US growth forecasts

therefore the FOMC will cut rates later and more gradually

most other developed market economies will begin their rate cutting cycle sooner with sequential rate cuts

U.S. election should limit portfolio flows to other jurisdictions when both candidates have proposed more fiscal support and trade restrictions

GS says:

“This opens some policy divergence in our baseline outlook, which leans in the direction of a 'stronger for longer' U.S. Dollar”

“Importantly for FX, the rate cuts we anticipate are unlikely to be significantly negative for the Dollar because they are unlikely to erode the Dollar’s position as a relatively high carry, safe-haven currency with strong capital return prospects.”

EUR/USD forecasts