Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin spoke with CNBC. In summary he expects earnings to rise, margins to stay pressured, inflation to (eventually) fall, interest rates to fall:

“Our forecast is that market rises slowly in line with expectations for earnings”

“Margins will be roughly flat, and then ultimately it’s a little bit about economic growth will drive sales, and that’s largely the reason for earnings to be higher for this year”

---

BTD has remained in force so far this week: