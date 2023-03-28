This is via the folks at eFX.
- Goldman Sachs changes its bias on GBP, and now targets EUR/GBP at 0.88, and GBP/USD at 1.19 in 6-months.
- "We no longer look for idiosyncratic GBP weakness, as investor sentiment on the fiscal side has improved meaningfully, and are updating both our 6- and 12-month EUR/GBP forecasts to 0.88 (from 0.89 and 0.90 previously) but keep our 3-month forecast unchanged at 0.89 because BoE dovishness could continue for a bit longer," GS notes.
- "We would consider turning even more positive on GBP if we became confident in a revised approach from the BoE," GS adds.