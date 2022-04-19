Wednesday 20 April will bring the 1- and 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) settings from the People's Bank of China.

Expected at 0130 GMT but it has been earlier.

In March the one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.70% while the five-year remained at 4.60%

Last week the PBOC rolled over a medium-term lending facility (MLF) at an unchanged rate.

This has lowered the expectation for any cut to LPRs today. For example:

The Bank, though, has made a small cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR):

25-basis-point cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio will release around 530 bn yuan in long-term liquidity.

will take effect April 25

a 25bp cut is smaller than the usual 50 or 100 bps cut.

Here is what else is on the data agenda for the session ahead:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.