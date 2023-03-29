The review of the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to be delivered to Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Friday.

Local media report on what is expected to be the recommendations, amongst them:

Interest rates set by a committee of economic specialists rather than the current board

fewer meetings to discuss rate settings

regular press conferences by the bank governor to explain monetary policy settings

The RBA really dropped the ball on one of its (only) two jobs. Inflation remains high despite the slower monthly yesterday:

Australian monthly CPI (February) 6.8% (vs. expected 7.1%)

From the Reserve Bank of Australia website:

From the Reserve Bank of Australia website:

The Bank highlights the y/y rate, even though the m/m (which is, admittedly, not a great measure at tit subject to all the caveats I outlined re the monthly data ... the q/q would be a hap[py medium) gives a better indication of how the inflation rate is changing. Go figure. Maybe another recommendation from the review?