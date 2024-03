The Federal Reserve is reporting that Q4 household net worth rose in Q4:

Household net worth rose $156.2 train dollars in Q4 2023

real estate values fell by $0.6 trillion in Q4

stock market values rose by $4.7 trillion in Q4.

In Q4, the S&P index rose 11.24%. The S&P index in 2024 is so far up around 8.5%.