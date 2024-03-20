This is a really interesiting piece from Reuters on the machinations inside the Bank of Japan on ending negative rates.
The decision to do so was taken in December and came with the Bank under pressure from falling inflation, the economy losing momentum, differences between Ueda's two deputies, and Ueda's own wavering.
Here is link, a great read:
- The Bank of Japan's strategy for an orderly exit from years of massive stimulus unraveled on an overcast day in December
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda in the headlights