It started over the weekend:
- ECB's Knot: "Expect us to raise rates by 0.5% in February and March ... to not be done"
- ECB's Rehn says he sees reasons for 'significant' interest rate increases before summer
And intensified on Monday during Europe time:
And didn't let up through US time:
- ECB's Lagarde: Inflation in Europe is far too high
- ECB's Visco: Possible to reach 2% inflation without 'particularly negative' consequences
EUR/USD has done a round trip up and down since Monday morning here in Asia (marked with the arrow):