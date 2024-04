Via a note from Morgan Stanley economists last week, in summary:

expect 3 25 bp rate cuts from the ECB this year

say that divergence between the Fed and ECB on rate cuts will be small: "While a certain level of decoupling between the Fed and ECB can occur, we think that it will be limited"

MS had been projecting a 50bp rate cut from the ECB in December 2024 but have dialled this back to 25bp.