Adding a little more now, Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang added:

the PBOC will “open monetary policy toolbox wider, maintain stable overall money supply and avoid a collapse in credit.”

He left the possibility of further modest reductions in the required reserve ratio (RRR) open.

Mounting further downside risks to China's economy along with

little inflationary pressure

an imploding property sector

slowing economic growth

have increased risks to financial stability.

