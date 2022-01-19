Justin had the post yesterday:
PBOC deputy governor says will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
Adding a little more now, Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang added:
- the PBOC will “open monetary policy toolbox wider, maintain stable overall money supply and avoid a collapse in credit.”
He left the possibility of further modest reductions in the required reserve ratio (RRR) open.
Mounting further downside risks to China's economy along with
- little inflationary pressure
- an imploding property sector
- slowing economic growth
have increased risks to financial stability.
Coming up tomorrow: