Greg had all the Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday US time:
- More from Kashkari: Forward guidance on Balance sheet helped push yields higher
- Fed's Kashkari: Are getting some help on inflation from the supply side.
- Fed's Bullard: Favors a 75 basis point hike in September
- Fed's George: Inflation number last month is encouraging but not time for a victory lap
- Fed's Daly: Core services inflation is still rising
Long story short is there is no sign of any backing away from further rate hikes ahead. St. Louis Federal Reserve branch head James Bullard is still flagging he is not averse to a three quarter of a point rate hike at the September meeting (statement due on the 21st). Bullard has been less behind the curve than nearly all other Fed officials.