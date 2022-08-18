Greg had all the Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday US time:

Long story short is there is no sign of any backing away from further rate hikes ahead. St. Louis Federal Reserve branch head James Bullard is still flagging he is not averse to a three quarter of a point rate hike at the September meeting (statement due on the 21st). Bullard has been less behind the curve than nearly all other Fed officials.

Fed's Bullard looks for 75 basis points in September