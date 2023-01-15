Japan December PPI (aka Domestic corporate goods price index - in a nutshell its inflation Read this Term at the wholesale level)

+0.5% m/m

expected +0.3%, prior 0.6%

+10.2% y/y

expected +9.5%, prior +9.3%

-

This is 'consumer' price inflation, but it does have an impact on higher prices passed through at the consumer level. Ferocious gains over the past couple of years. Graphs from the Bank of Japan's report on PPI today:

ICYMI, the Bank of Japan meeting begins tomorrow (Tuesday, 17 January 2023):

And, while awaiting the BOJ< PBOC up today: