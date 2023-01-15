TD analysts on the yen, some broief snippets from a longer piece.

First, on monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan:

With the Fed ceding leadership on policy to the ECB and the BoJ, JPY trading bias remains asymmetric and with considerable room for gains.

Targeting:

We expect USD/JPY to register a 120-125 handle this quarter

We think rallies to 133/134 in will make for an attractive short

Meanwhile, on EUR/yen:.”

We are biased to appreciable strategic EUR/JPY downside towards 130 in the coming months

---

ps. previewing today and the BOJ meeting this week:

Bottom pickers on USD/JPY are having a really tough time: